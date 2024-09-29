Packers down 28-22 in fourth quarter after touchdown, two-point conversion

The Packers were down 28-0 in the second quarter and things looked dire for the club.

But Green Bay is now primed for a comeback victory after a Jordan Love touchdown pass and successful two-point conversion have made the score 28-22, Vikings, with 10:16 left in the contest.

Green Bay had just scored to make it 28-14 with Jordan Love’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks.

On the ensuing drive, Sam Darnold was strip-sacked on the second play with linebacker Edgerrin Cooper recovering the loose ball. Cornerback Keisean Nixon had come in from Darnold’s blind side to sack him and knock the ball loose.

Tight end Tucker Kraft caught a Love pass and went down the field for a 13-yard touchdown. And Love found Kraft in the middle of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion, putting the Packers down by six points.