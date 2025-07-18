 Skip navigation
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Packers’ Elgton Jenkins, Quay Walker, Christian Watson open camp with injuries

  
Published July 18, 2025 05:42 PM

Several Packers players are opening training camp on injured lists.

The Packers put offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, running back Amar Johnson and kicker Alex Hale on the non-football injury list today. The Packers also put linebacker Quay Walker, wide receiver Christian Watson, defensive back Micah Robinson, guard John Williams and linebacker Collin Oliver on the physically unable to perform list.

Those lists can sometimes mean a player only needs a day or two to get ready to practice but can also be used for significant injuries. The players can be activated whenever they’re ready to go.

Today was reporting day for the Packers’ quarterbacks, rookies and injured players. The first full-team training camp practice will be on Wednesday.