Packers expect to have Tucker Kraft on Sunday

The Packers have gotten touchdowns from tight end Tucker Kraft in the first two games of the season and it looks like they’ll have a chance to make it three in a row against the Browns on Sunday.

Kraft was listed as questionable to play because of a knee injury he suffered in practice on Thursday. NFL Media reports that he is expected to be in the lineup.

Kraft did not practice on Friday, but head coach Matt LaFleur left the door open to the tight end being in the lineup. He said Kraft had to “feel confident” in addition to being medically cleared in order to play.

Saturday’s report indicates that he’s feeling good and the Packers will have an important offensive weapon as they try to get to 3-0.