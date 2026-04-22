Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: We need to add numbers at cornerback

The Packers don’t have a first-round pick on Thursday night, but General Manager Brian Gutekunst gave a little hint about what direction they’ll be going on Friday and Saturday.

Cornerback was a big enough need late last season that Gutekunst claimed Trevon Diggs off of waivers from the Cowboys, but he was released in January after appearing in two games for the team. They signed Benjamin St-Juste last month to go with Keisan Nixon and Carrington Valentine, but Gutekunst said this week that the team needs to add more bodies to the mix as they head toward training camp.

“Some of our young guys, I’m interested to see with our new coaching staff how they adapt to what we’re going to ask them to do,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “But we do need to add some numbers there.”

The Packers’ highest current pick is No. 52 and they have seven other picks that can be used to address corner and other areas before the draft is over.