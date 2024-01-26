Packers interview Brandon Staley for defensive coordinator

Former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley may resurface with the Packers.

TheAthletic.com reports that Staley is interviewing with the team about their defensive coordinator vacancy. The Packers fired Joe Barry after being eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers last Saturday night.

Staley was fired late in the regular season after going 24-24 in two-plus seasons with the Chargers. The team’s defense was not particularly good throughout Staley’s time with the team, but the 2020 Rams had a very strong unit coordinated by Staley.

A number of other teams are also in need of a defensive coordinator, so Staley may have other options as he tries to bounce back from the unhappy end to his time with the Chargers.