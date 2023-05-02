 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers, Jordan Love work out two-year deal to replace fifth-year option

  
Published May 2, 2023 06:11 AM
nbc_pft_love5thyearoption_230502
May 2, 2023 08:10 AM
Brian Gutekunst believes Jordan Love’s fifth-year option is “a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Packers are approaching the situation.

The Packers won’t be exercising the fifth-year option for quarterback Jordan Love, after all.

They won’t need to.

The team and the player have agreed to a one-year extension, via multiple reports. It reportedly has $13.5 million fully guaranteed, and it’s worth “up to” $22.5 million -- which clearly means he has to reach certain playing-time and/or team/individual achievements to get there.

It’s a win-win for the Packers and Love. Green Bay faced the question of whether it would commit to $20.3 million fully guaranteed for 2024. Love faced the prospect of making $2.298 million for 2023 with no security beyond the current season.

If Love meets the various triggers, he’ll make what he would have made under the fifth-year option. He’ll also have significant protection (more than $10 million) against the possibility of playing poorly in 2023, or of getting injured.

It’s a sensible approach for any team with a largely unproven first-round pick entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. In lieu of the option/no-option black-and-white decision, come up with a hybrid approach that gives the player more than he would get in year four, along with the ability to make everything he’d get in year five -- if things pan out.