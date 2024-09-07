Packers kick two red-zone field goals after two Jalen Hurts’ turnovers

The Eagles and Packers both have hurt themselves early in Friday night’s game in Brazil.

It’s been sloppy so far with six accepted penalties for 52 yards. The teams also had 12 players on the field at the same time for offsetting penalties that negated a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed on the Packers’ first drive.

Green Bay ended up punting after a false start on Zach Tom with the offense on the field on fourth-and-six.

The difference thus far has been Jalen Hurts’ two turnovers

Hurts threw an interception on the Eagles’ third play, with Xavier McKinney picking a long ball intended for DeVonta Smith. McKinney returned it 17 yards to the Eagles 19.

Rasheed Walker’s holding penalty set back the Packers’ drive and led to a 31-yard field goal by Brayden Narveson.

The Eagles turned it over again on the third play of their second possession, with Hurts not ready for the shotgun snap. Devonte Wyatt recovered the fumble at the Philadelphia 13.

The Packers, though, couldn’t convert it into a touchdown with a holding penalty and an offensive pass interference penalty. They settled for another Narveson red-zone field goal, this one from 23 yards.

The Packers lead 6-0 near the end of the first quarter despite 22 consecutive plays in Philadelphia territory.