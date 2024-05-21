Packers’ Kingsley Enagbare is full-go at OTAs after ACL scare in playoffs

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers’ Kingsley Enagbare is full-go at OTAs after ACL scare in playoffs

  
Published May 21, 2024 03:17 PM

Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare left the playoff game against the Cowboys with what he thought was a torn ACL. It turned out his knee injury wasn’t serious.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that Enagbare is “full-go” for Organized Team Activities and did not have knee surgery. Video from the Packers’ practice today shows that Enagbare is doing everything the other players are doing, with no brace on his knee and no indication he was ever hurt.

“We dodged a bullet there,” LaFleur told reporters.

The precise diagnosis of the injury Enagbare suffered has not been revealed, but it was clearly a lot less serious than he thought it was when he left the game against the Cowboys. Enagbare did miss the Packers’ playoff finale against the 49ers a week after suffering his knee injury, but he’s now good to go.

2022 fifth-round draft pick, Enagbare has played in all 17 regular-season games in each of his first two NFL seasons. Last year he played on 41 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps and 45 percent of special teams snaps.