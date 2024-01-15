Packers LB Kingsley Enagbare believed to have a torn ACL

The Packers moved on with a 48-32 win over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, but it looks like the game was the end of linebacker Kingsley Enagbare’s run this season.

Enagbare injured his knee during the game and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game that it didn’t look good for the second-year player. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports on Monday that Enagbare is believed to have suffered a torn ACL.

Once confirmed, Enagbare will embark on a lengthy rehab process and he may not be ready to play early in the 2024 season.

Enagbare was a 2022 fifth-round pick in Green Bay and he’s played in every game over the last two seasons. He has 68 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the regular season and he had one tackle and two quarterback hits on Sunday.