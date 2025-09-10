 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Packers list Micah Parsons, Zach Tom, Aaron Banks as questionable

  
Published September 10, 2025 03:24 PM

Micah Parsons didn’t seem to be too bothered by his back last Sunday, but the Packers are still listing him as questionable to play against the Commanders on Thursday night.

Parsons was listed as limited in practice all three days this week, although the Packers only held walkthroughs due to the short time between games. Parsons said on Tuesday that he talked his way into more snaps than planned in the win over the Lions, so it would seem to be a good bet that he’ll be out there against Washington.

The Packers also listed left guard Aaron Banks (ankle, groin) and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) as questionable. They were listed as out of practice all week and head coach Matt LaFleur indicated that they’ll both be game-time decisions.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and safety Zayne Anderson (knee) round out the questionable group. Defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (groin) and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) have been ruled out.