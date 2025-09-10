 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons talked his way into more playing time Sunday

  
Published September 9, 2025 09:28 PM

Micah Parsons was not supposed to play as much as he did Sunday. Not yet in football shape, after only a week of practice since the end of last season, and nursing a tight back, the star edge rusher was expected to play only on obvious passing downs.

He ended up playing 29 snaps, prompting Packers coach Matt LaFleur to joke he would “investigate” how and why Parsons was on the field that much.

Parsons said Tuesday he talked his way into more playing time.

“I told [the defensive coaches] the other day when they were talking to me about the snap counts, it’s like, ‘Man, we could run gassers; we could be in practice and you give me these plays; we can run to the ball, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to let me push through some things,’” Parsons said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “‘You’ve got to let me get tired and get wore out out there so that way I can become better and get better.’

“That’s when it was like, ‘OK, your reps can go up.’ Sometimes you’ve got to fight for your own right to play.”

Parsons had three quarterback pressures, one of which led to an interception, and a sack.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley drew up some new plays after the Packers acquired Parsons, who expects to see more of them this week against Washington.

“He threw some in last week, threw some in this week,” Parsons said. “Obviously, we don’t get to get into everything because situational football, just where we’re at on the field, things like that, but I think this might be a game where something might come out and things like that.”

Parsons did not practice for the first time until the trade from Dallas on Aug. 28. He held in with the Cowboys, not practicing as he awaited a contract extension from Dallas that never arrived.