Packers make their first pick at No. 52, take South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

The Packers used their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft last year, in the trade for Micah Parsons. In the second round, the Packers finally made a pick.

With the 52nd overall pick, the Packers selected South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse.

Cisse has good speed and showed off impressive leaping ability at the Scouting Combine, and the Packers think he’s going to be able to match up with NFL wide receivers.

Green Bay will have high hopes that Parsons and Cisse are two big pieces of their defense for years to come.