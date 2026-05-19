Packers name Milt Hendrickson vice president of player personnel, announce other promotions

The Packers have filled the opening in their personnel department that was created when Jon-Eric Sullivan left the team to become the Dolphins’ General Manager.

Milt Hendrickson has been promoted to vice president of player personnel, which was the title Sullivan held before heading to Miami. Hendrickson was the director-football operations and had been in that role for seven seasons.

The Packers also announced that John Wojciechowski has been named the new director-football operations along with several other promotions.

The other members of the organization with new titles are director of player personnel Richmond Williams, director of pro scouting Lee Gissendaner, senior player personnel executive Matt Malaspina, director of college scouting Pat Moore, senior national scout Sam Seale, national scout Luke Benuska, and assistant director of pro scouting Mike Owen.