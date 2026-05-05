Packers OC Adam Stenavich: It’s going to be a big year for Matthew Golden

The Packers broke with tradition by selecting wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 draft, but he entered a deep receiving corps that kept him from being a focal point of the team’s offensive attack.

Golden had 29 catches for 361 yards in the regular season, but provided a hint of what it might look like with him in that role by catching four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s playoff loss to the Bears. The stage is set for him to get more chances for those kinds of games in 2026.

Romeo Doubs left for the Patriots as a free agent and Dontayvion Wicks was traded to the Eagles, which opened up a lot of snaps for the coming season. In a Monday press conference, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was asked what that will mean for Golden’s opportunity and production.

“I think all those are going to go up,” Stenavich said. “I’m excited about him, he’s looked great so far. It’s going to be a big year for him and I’m excited to watch it.”

Christian Watson and Jayden Reed are also set for prominent roles at receiver this year and the Packers will be hoping for a full return from injury for tight end Tucker Kraft, but Golden became their first first-round wideout since 2002 and the team will be looking for that bet to start really paying off this season.