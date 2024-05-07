 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers OC Adam Stenavich on Jordan Morgan: Wouldn’t say he’s a guard or a tackle yet

  
Published May 7, 2024 06:33 AM

Packers first-round pick Jordan Morgan has no doubt that he’s “just gonna prove everybody wrong” if they think he can’t play left tackle, but the team isn’t sure that’s where Morgan will be lining up come the fall.

Morgan played the position at Arizona and he was at the spot at the team’s rookie minicamp, but they have a few different options to fill spots across the line as they move toward the 2024 season. Some teams thought Morgan would be a good fit at guard heading into the draft and Zach Tom also has displayed the versatility to play at several spots up front.

On Monday, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the team will take its time before setting anything in stone.

“He’s a natural on the edge,” Stenavich said, via the team’s website. “He looks comfortable out there. There’s obviously some technique stuff we’ve got to clean up, just like anybody, but yeah, I’m excited to work with him and just watch him and see. I wouldn’t say he’s a tackle, I wouldn’t say he’s a guard, I just want to see where he fits best for us and with our best five out there. So that may be at tackle. It might not be. But I’m excited to work with him and you can see his athleticism when he’s out there. He’s a pretty talented guy.”

Protecting Jordan Love will be a priority for the Packers come the fall and that will make the competition for spots on the offensive line an intriguing part of the preseason in Green Bay.