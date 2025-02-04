Packers promote Sean Duggan to linebackers coach

The Packers will be staying in-house to replace their linebackers coach.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Green Bay is promoting Sean Duggan to the role.

Duggan, 31, was previously the linebackers coach under Jeff Haffley at Boston College from 2020-2023. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the last season for both men at Boston College.

Duggan served as a defensive assistant with Green Bay in 2024.

He replaces Anthony Campanile, who departed the organization to become Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator under new head coach Liam Coen.