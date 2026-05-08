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Packers release K Brandon McManus

  
Published May 8, 2026 12:42 PM

The Packers are moving on from their veteran kicker.

Green Bay is releasing Brandon McManus on Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The club selected kicker Trey Smack out of Florida in the sixth round of last month’s draft.

McManus had been with Green Bay since 2024. While injuries limited him to 14 games, he hit 24-of-30 field goals in 2025 along with 32-of-33 extra points. He also missed two field goals and an extra point in the club’s playoff loss to the Bears.

As noted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Green Bay paid McManus a $1 million roster bonus in March.

McManus previously spent nine seasons kicking for the Broncos before kicking for Jacksonville in 2023. He’s hit 82.0 percent of his career field goal attempts and 97.4 percent of his extra points.