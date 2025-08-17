Packers rookie OT Anthony Belton on five penalties in one quarter: I’ve got to learn quick

Packers rookie offensive tackle Anthony Belton had some company from head coach Matt LaFleur on his way off the field at the end of the first half on Saturday, but it wasn’t a pleasant conversation.

Belton was penalized five times during the second quarter of Green Bay’s game against the Colts. He was flagged for a false start, unnecessary roughness and a facemask violation before drawing two illegal formation penalties just before halftime. One of those illegal formation calls wiped out a touchdown and the entire quintet was on LaFleur’s mind when he spoke to the second-round pick on the way into the locker room.

“Just drive killers,” Belton said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “All the penalties were drive killers. That touchdown was called back because of self-inflicted penalties. Stuff like that can’t happen. I’ve just got to grow up. I’ve got to get out of those old habits. I’ve got to learn quick. And that’s something I’m on myself about. That’s not directly what he said. That’s what I’m on myself about.”

Belton had a better time of it in the third quarter. Running back Amar Johnson was trying to finish off a touchdown run against stiff opposition and Belton helped get him there by plowing into the pile to push his teammate over the line. The Packers will be looking for more of that and fewer penalties in the weeks and months to come.

