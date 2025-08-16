Packers S Omar Brown to spend night in Indianapolis with chest contusion

Packers safety Omar Brown won’t be traveling back to Green Bay with the team on Saturday.

Brown left the field during Saturday’s game against the Colts wearing an oxygen mask and head coach Matt LaFleur gave an update on his condition after the game. LaFleur said that Brown will remain in Indianapolis for further evaluation.

“It’s kind of a scary deal,” LaFleur said at his press conference. “He’ll be staying overnight, but he’s got a chest contusion.”

Brown played in two games for the Packers as a practice squad elevation last season.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd and defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell were also injured for the Packers. Sorrell hurt his knee and will be evaluated upon returning home while LaFleur said “we’ll see” when asked if Lloyd is OK.