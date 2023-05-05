 Skip navigation
Packers sign fourth-rounder Colby Wooden, seven other draft picks

  
Published May 5, 2023 12:08 PM
The Packers announced the signing of eight draft picks on Friday afternoon.

All eight of the picks came on the final day of the draft and all signed four-year contracts. The top pick to sign his deal is fourth-round defensive lineman Colby Wooden.

Wooden had 45 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries while at Auburn last season.

Fifth-round quarterback Sean Clifford’s deal was also one of the ones announced on Friday. Pacts for Clifford and seventh-round wideout Grant DuBose were reported on Thursday, but DuBose’s deal has not been made official.

Fifth-round wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, sixth-round defensive lineman Karl Brooks, sixth-round kicker Anders Carlson, seventh-round cornerback Carrington Valentine, seventh-round running back Lew Nichols, and seventh-round safety Anthony Johnson Jr. are the others to sign with the team.