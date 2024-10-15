 Skip navigation
Packers sign K Brandon McManus

  
Published October 15, 2024 07:29 PM

The Packers are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus to a one-year deal, NFL Media reports. McManus worked out for the Packers earlier Tuesday.

They are cutting Brayden Narveson in a corresponding move.

Narveson, who they signed just before the start of the season, missed five of his 17 field goal attempts. He replaced Anders Carlson, who made only 27-of-33 field goals in 2023.

McManus will not face discipline from the NFL after being accused of sexual assault. The NFL investigated the claim and announced last month that there was “insufficient evidence to support a finding that a violation of the personal conduct policy.”

McManus still faces a lawsuit from two flight attendants who claim McManus sexually assaulted them on a Jaguars charter from Jacksonville to London. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the flight attendants, said they have yet to meet with NFL investigators.