Packers sign LB Kristian Welch

The Packers signed linebacker Kristian Welch on Friday, the team announced.

He spent the 2023 season with the Packers before splitting last season between the Broncos and Ravens.

The Packers originally signed him to their practice squad Aug. 31, 2023, after the Ravens cut him. He signed to the Packers’ active roster Sept. 28 of that season and appeared in 12 regular-season games and both postseason contests for Green Bay.

He primarily contributed on special teams, playing 210 snaps and ranking third on the team with six tackles.

Welch entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Ravens.

In his career, Welch has played 72 regular-season games with two starts, recording 13 tackles on defense and 27 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams. Welch has also played in seven postseason contests and registered four tackles on special teams.