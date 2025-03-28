 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
Sparked by Lions’ proposal, NFL to have “fresh discussion” on playoff seeding
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
Sparked by Lions’ proposal, NFL to have “fresh discussion” on playoff seeding
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers sign LB Kristian Welch

  
Published March 28, 2025 04:18 PM

The Packers signed linebacker Kristian Welch on Friday, the team announced.

He spent the 2023 season with the Packers before splitting last season between the Broncos and Ravens.

The Packers originally signed him to their practice squad Aug. 31, 2023, after the Ravens cut him. He signed to the Packers’ active roster Sept. 28 of that season and appeared in 12 regular-season games and both postseason contests for Green Bay.

He primarily contributed on special teams, playing 210 snaps and ranking third on the team with six tackles.

Welch entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Ravens.

In his career, Welch has played 72 regular-season games with two starts, recording 13 tackles on defense and 27 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams. Welch has also played in seven postseason contests and registered four tackles on special teams.