Packers tender exclusive rights free agents Bo Melton and Emanuel Wilson

The Packers have tendered a couple of their exclusive rights free agents on the offensive side of the ball.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have tendered wide receiver Bo Melton and running back Emanuel Wilson. Both players are unable to negotiate with other clubs as long as the tenders are in place, so they’ll almost certainly sign them ahead of the start of the offseason program.

Melton was a 2022 seventh-round pick of the Seahawks and joined the Packers in 2023. He has 24 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown in 22 regular season games. He also has three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

Wilson had 103 carries for 502 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 2 back behind Josh Jacobs in 2024.