Packers tight end Tucker Kraft out for season with torn ACL

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is out for the season.

An MRI confirmed today what was feared yesterday: Kraft suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, according to multiple reports.

The recovery time for a torn ACL is such that there’s no chance of Kraft playing again this season and he could be in jeopardy for the start of the 2026 season as well.

A 2023 third-round pick, Kraft is in the third year of his rookie contract and would have been in line for a lucrative extension in the offseason if healthy. This injury could be a costly one for Kraft.

And it will be costly for the Packers. Kraft leads the team with 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and he has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL this season. He won’t be easy to replace, and the Packers’ offense has been dealt a significant blow heading toward the second half of the season.