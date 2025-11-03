 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft out for season with torn ACL

  
Published November 3, 2025 12:00 PM

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is out for the season.

An MRI confirmed today what was feared yesterday: Kraft suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, according to multiple reports.

The recovery time for a torn ACL is such that there’s no chance of Kraft playing again this season and he could be in jeopardy for the start of the 2026 season as well.

A 2023 third-round pick, Kraft is in the third year of his rookie contract and would have been in line for a lucrative extension in the offseason if healthy. This injury could be a costly one for Kraft.

And it will be costly for the Packers. Kraft leads the team with 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and he has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL this season. He won’t be easy to replace, and the Packers’ offense has been dealt a significant blow heading toward the second half of the season.