Packers warn season-ticket holders who “repeatedly resell”

If you’re a Packers owner, they can’t take away your stock certificate. They can, however, take away your season tickets.

The Packers have issued another warning to folks who own season tickets and sell them on the secondary market.

“Our Season Ticket Holders are central to Lambeau Field’s significant homefield advantage and gameday experience,” Packers vice president of sales and business development Craig Benzel said in an item posted on the team’s website. “We continue to emphasize the purpose of having season tickets, which is to attend games and contribute to that atmosphere. Simply put: Packers Season Ticket Holders who purchase their tickets with the sole intent of reselling them should not be Packers Season Ticket Holders.”

While the Packers have not applied a magic number that will lead to revocation of season tickets, the article states that “Season Ticket Holders who repeatedly resell their season tickets, whether on the secondary market or through ticket brokers (directly or indirectly), may have their renewal ability impacted without further warning.”

Citing a waiting list of more than 155,000, the Packers want as many seats as possible to be filled with Packers fans.

Each team controls its tickets. And while some franchises rely on fans of the visiting team to fill a stadium that would otherwise have empty seats, the Packers have more than enough fans to overload Lambeau Field with people wearing cheeseheads. For anyone who re-sells to someone who’d be more inclined to wear a cheese grater, the outcome eventually will be not great.