Packers will trade WR Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles

The Eagles have made a trade involving a wide receiver, but it does not involve A.J. Brown.

According to multiple reports, they will send a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 sixth-round pick to the Packers for Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks has also agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million extension with his new team.

Wicks was a 2023 fifth-round pick, so he was headed into the final year of his rookie deal before the extension. He had 30 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns last season and had 108 catches for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns over his three seasons in Green Bay.

Brown’s future with the Eagles has been cloudy all offseason and the move to add another wideout is unlikely to dim speculation that the team will move him ahead of the regular season. The cap implications for the move are less onerous for the Eagles if they wait until after June 1 to make such a deal.

DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore, Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper, and Britain Covey are also on the receiver depth chart in Philadelphia.