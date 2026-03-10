 Skip navigation
Panthers agree to a one-year deal with C Luke Fortner

  
Published March 10, 2026 07:48 PM

The Panthers lost free agent center Cade Mays on Monday when he agreed to a deal with the Lions. They replaced Mays on Tuesday by agreeing to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million with Luke Fortner, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Fortner, who turns 28 in May, played last season in New Orleans after a trade from Jacksonville on Aug. 17. He had taken a pay cut to remain with the Jaguars before the trade.

He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2022, and he started every game for the team in his first two seasons. Fortner, though, made no starts in 2024.

In New Orleans, he played all 17 games, with 10 starts.