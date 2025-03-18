Panthers agree to one-year deal with WR David Moore

The Panthers are bringing back one of their offensive free agents.

Carolina has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with receiver David Moore, the team announced on Tuesday.

Moore, 30, spent last season with the Panthers and appeared in all 17 games with five starts. He caught 32 passes for 351 yards with three touchdowns last season.

Moore had previously been with Carolina head coach Dave Canales with Seattle and Tampa Bay when Canales was serving as an assistant.

A seventh-round pick in 2017, Moore has 78 career receptions for 1,163 yards with 17 TDs for the Seahawks, Broncos, Packers, Buccaneers and Panthers.