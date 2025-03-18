 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers agree to one-year deal with WR David Moore

  
Published March 18, 2025 02:31 PM

The Panthers are bringing back one of their offensive free agents.

Carolina has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with receiver David Moore, the team announced on Tuesday.

Moore, 30, spent last season with the Panthers and appeared in all 17 games with five starts. He caught 32 passes for 351 yards with three touchdowns last season.

Moore had previously been with Carolina head coach Dave Canales with Seattle and Tampa Bay when Canales was serving as an assistant.

A seventh-round pick in 2017, Moore has 78 career receptions for 1,163 yards with 17 TDs for the Seahawks, Broncos, Packers, Buccaneers and Panthers.