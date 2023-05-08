Panthers agree to terms with fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala
Published May 8, 2023 10:00 AM
Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer joins Mike Florio to provide insight on the strategy with trading up for the No. 1 NFL draft pick, reveal when he knew Bryce Young was their guy and more.
The Panthers have taken care of some more business with their rookie class.
Carolina announced that the club has agreed to terms with fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala on his four-year rookie contract.
Zavala, an offensive lineman, was the 114th overall pick out of North Carolina State. He started 12 games for the program last year, earning first-team All-ACC honors. He had transferred to N.C. State after beginning his collegiate career at Fairmont State.
The Panthers have now gotten two of their draftees under contract, as fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson agreed to his rookie deal last week.