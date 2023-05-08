 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers agree to terms with fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala

  
Published May 8, 2023 10:00 AM
nbc_pft_scottfittererintv_230502
May 2, 2023 01:32 PM
Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer joins Mike Florio to provide insight on the strategy with trading up for the No. 1 NFL draft pick, reveal when he knew Bryce Young was their guy and more.

The Panthers have taken care of some more business with their rookie class.

Carolina announced that the club has agreed to terms with fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala on his four-year rookie contract.

Zavala, an offensive lineman, was the 114th overall pick out of North Carolina State. He started 12 games for the program last year, earning first-team All-ACC honors. He had transferred to N.C. State after beginning his collegiate career at Fairmont State.

The Panthers have now gotten two of their draftees under contract, as fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson agreed to his rookie deal last week.