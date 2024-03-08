Panthers agree to terms with LS JJ Jansen on new deal

Long snapper JJ Jansen’s long run with the Panthers is set to continue.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Jansen has agreed to terms on a new contract with the team. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms are included in the report.

Jansen joined the Panthers in 2009 and he has played in all 250 regular season and playoff games that the team has played over the last 15 seasons. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played.

Jansen has been named to one Pro Bowl and he has been credited with 23 tackles during his time in Carolina.