Panthers agree to terms with OT Stone Forsythe

The Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent offensive tackle Stone Forsythe, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Forsythe was in Seattle for two seasons with Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

The Seahawks drafted Forsythe in the sixth round in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Seattle. He played 53 games with 14 starts.

He began last season with the Giants before joining the Raiders for the start of the season. Forsythe’s 13 starts last season were a career-high.

He has appeared in 70 games with 27 starts in his five seasons in the league.

The Panthers will be without Ikem Ekwonu at the start of the season as he works his way back from a torn patellar tendon. Backup tackle Yosh Nijman is a free agent.