Panthers announce completion of three head coaching interviews

The Panthers completed three virtual interviews for their head coaching vacancy, the team announced Thursday night.

Carolina talked to Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The Panthers interviewed their interim head coach, Chris Tabor, on Wednesday.

Teams can conduct virtual interviews this week only with coaches working for teams that didn’t make the playoffs or teams with playoff byes. No virtual interviews with coaches from teams playing this weekend can begin until next Tuesday or Wednesday (three days after their games).

No in-person interviews can begin until Jan. 22.

Macdonald also has interviews with the Falcons, Titans, Commanders and Chargers. Monken will talk to the Chargers and Evero with the Falcons.