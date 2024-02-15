Panthers announce hiring of five coaches, including Nathan Carroll

The Panthers have announced the hiring of five more coaches, including one that was previously reported and another with a familiar last name.

Carolina has named Will Harriger quarterbacks coach, Nathan Carroll — Pete Carroll’s son — as pass game coordinator, Pat McPherson tight ends coach, Keli’i Kekuewa assistant offensive line coach, and Daren Bates special teams assistant coach.

Harriger, Carroll, McPherson, and Kekuewa all coached alongside new Panthers head coach Dave Canales with the Seahawks.

Bates was also previously on the Seahawks’ staff, but did not join the club until 2023. By that time, Canales had moved on to be the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator.

Additionally, the Panthers announced they’ve hired Scott Cooper as the director of coaching development.