 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers announce the hiring of Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 17, 2023 12:49 PM
nbc_pft_ejiroevero_230206
February 6, 2023 02:36 PM
Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Charean Williams and Myles Simmons analyze Ejiro Evero’s fit with the Panthers and why he brings a sense of creativity that could pair well with Frank Reich.

The Panthers have made the hiring of Thomas Brown official.

They announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Brown to become the team’s next offensive coordinator.

He joins Frank Reich’s staff that already includes assistant head coach Jim Caldwell, running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and passing game coordinator Parks Frazier as new offensive hires. Offensive line coach James Campen and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler are holdovers from last year’s staff.

Brown, 36, was with the Rams for three seasons. He served as assistant head coach/running backs and assistant head coach/tight ends in his time in Los Angeles.

He spent nine seasons in the college ranks before joining the Rams. including as the University of Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18.

The Texans interviewed Brown for their head coaching job before hiring DeMeco Ryans.

Reich said at his introductory news conference that he was uncertain whether he could continue to call the offensive plays as he did in Indianapolis.