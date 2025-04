The Panthers have the spot in line directly before their division rivals in New Orleans.

And the Panthers are trying to give it to someone who’d like to leapfrog the Saints.

We’re told that the Panthers are aggressively trying to get out of the No. 8 spot. It requires someone who wants to trade up, and to give fair enough compensation to make it a win-win proposition.

They’ll be on the clock soon. We’ll see what they manage to do.