Panthers assistant OL coach Keli’i Kekuewa leaves for Jaguars

  
Published February 20, 2025 04:05 PM

The Panthers have lost an assistant coach to the Jaguars.

Carolina assistant offensive line coach Keli’i Kekuewa no longer is listed on the team’s website. He is expected to join the Jaguars’ coaching staff in an unspecified role, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kekuewa joined the Panthers a year ago and worked with Joe Gilbert and Harold Goodwin as the three turned around the team’s offensive line.

Kekuewa previously worked for the Seahawks. Kekuewa was an offensive assistant in 2020 before becoming the assistant offensive line coach for three seasons.