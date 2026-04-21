Panthers bring back quarterback Will Grier

In 2019, quarterback Will Grier arrived in Carolina as a third-round drdaft pick. Now he’s returning to the Panthers as a free agent signing.

Grier will sign with the Panthers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It will be Grier’s second stint in Carolina, where he spent two seasons but didn’t do much. His only regular-season action came in the last two games of his rookie year, both of which were ugly performances in blowout losses.

Those are still the only two regular-season games Grier has played, but he has managed to stick around in the NFL as a backup. He has spent time mostly with the Cowboys but also had brief stays on the Bengals, Patriots, Chargers and Eagles.

Grier is the third quarterback on the Panthers’ roster, and he’ll join a quarterback room that also features starter Bryce Young and backup Kenny Pickett.

The 31-year-old Grier was born and raised in the Charlotte suburbs, and after a journey that has seen him hold clipboards around the NFL, now he’s getting a homecoming.