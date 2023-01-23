Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton

The Panthers and Sean Payton were not able to meet about Carolina’s head coaching vacancy last Friday, so they got together on Monday instead.

The team announced the completion of an interview with Payton on Monday afternoon. The two sides pushed the interview, which was scheduled to take place in New York, back because Panthers ownership returned to Charlotte after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes.

Payton has now interviewed with three teams — the Broncos and Texans are the others — and he has an interview with the Cardinals scheduled for later this week. He is also scheduled for a second interview with the Bronocos.

The Panthers have also interviewed interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.