nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Panthers guards Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt were limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published September 3, 2025 03:55 PM

The Panthers’ first injury report of the 2025 regular season is heavy on starting offensive linemen.

Left guard Damien Lewis and right guard Robert Hunt were both limited participants in practice on Wednesday. Lewis is dealing with shoulder and ankle issues while Hunt has an injury to his foot.

While both guards did some work, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was out. Ekwonu had an appendectomy a little more than a week ago and his status is considered day-to-day as the Panthers head toward their Sunday game against the Jaguars.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis was the team’s only other limited participant. Mathis has a knee injury.