Panthers guards Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt were limited in Wednesday’s practice

The Panthers’ first injury report of the 2025 regular season is heavy on starting offensive linemen.

Left guard Damien Lewis and right guard Robert Hunt were both limited participants in practice on Wednesday. Lewis is dealing with shoulder and ankle issues while Hunt has an injury to his foot.

While both guards did some work, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was out. Ekwonu had an appendectomy a little more than a week ago and his status is considered day-to-day as the Panthers head toward their Sunday game against the Jaguars.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis was the team’s only other limited participant. Mathis has a knee injury.