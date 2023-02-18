 Skip navigation
Panthers hire Shawn Jefferson to serve as receivers coach

  
Published February 18, 2023 02:27 PM
nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
February 16, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.

New Panthers coach Frank Reich keeps filling out his staff.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the latest addition is veteran assistant coach Shawn Jefferson.

Jefferson, 53, played for the Chargers, Patriots, Falcons, and Lions in a career spanning 1991 through 2003. He has coached in the NFL since 2006.

Most recently, Jefferson was associate head coach and receivers coach with the Cardinals.

Jefferson’s son, Van, is a receiver for the Rams. He’s under contract in L.A. for one more year, the last of his four-year rookie deal.