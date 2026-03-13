Panthers, OT Rasheed Walker agree to one-year deal

The Panthers have added an offensive tackle.

Carolina has agreed to terms with Rasheed Walker on a one-year deal, per a report from NFL Media.

Walker, 26, was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft and just completed his rookie contract with the Packers.

He was No. 14 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2026.

The Panthers had a need at left tackle after Ikem Ekwonu suffered a torn patellar tendon during the club’s postseason loss to the Rams in January. Walker can now slot in at that spot as Ekwonu heals.

Walker has started at least 15 games in each of the last three seasons. In 2025, he was on the field for 94 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps and 18 percent of special teams snaps.