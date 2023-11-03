Panthers place LB Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve

The Panthers won’t have one of their core special teams players for at least the next four weeks.

The team placed linebacker Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve Friday.

Cherelus has a knee injury.

Cherelus, an undrafted rookie from Alcorn State, has played six games this season, seeing action on 105 special teams snaps.

He joined the Panthers after being claimed off waivers from the Jets at the cuts to 53.

The move leaves the roster at 52.