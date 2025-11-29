Panthers put Chandler Zavala on injured reserve

Panthers right guard Chandler Zavala is back on injured reserve.

Zavala went on the list for the second time this season due to the calf injury he suffered last week. He missed four games with a knee injury earlier this season before returning to play in the last three contests. He’ll have to miss at least four more games as a result of Saturday’s moves.

Jake Curhan is expected to take Zavala’s spot in the lineup. The Panters also announced that they have elevated offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles from the practice squad.

Cornerback Kalen King was signed to the active roster to fill the opening left by the Zavala move. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons joins Charles as a temporary elevation for Sunday’s game against the Rams.