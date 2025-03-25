Panthers raising ticket prices by average of six percent for 2025

Panthers’ season ticket prices are going up for the 2025 season, but not every ticket holder will be hit with the same increase.

A team spokesperson said, via Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer, that the prices will go up by an average of just over six percent for the coming season. That’s the total for all season tickets, but some tickets will be keeping the same price.

Upper bowl seats will be the same price as they were last season with the lowest price for a package remaining $510. The full details of the changes to seats in other locations were not disclosed.

The Panthers are one of 24 teams that have announced plans to raise prices for at least some of their tickets for the 2025 season. A team spokesperson said the team ranked 20th in non-premium seating pricing for the 2024 season and that they expect to remain in the same area this year.