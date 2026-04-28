Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks “close to 100 percent” after multiple ACL tears

Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is continuing to make progress in his bid to return to action.

The Panthers took Brooks in the second round of the 2024 draft after tore his right ACL during his final season at Texas and he made his debut in the middle of his rookie season. Brooks tore the same ACL again in his third NFL game, however, and he missed all of last season while recovering from his second injury.

Brooks progressed to the point that the team was making plans for him to take part in the offseason program this year and he provided an update on how he’s feeling at a Tuesday press conference. Brooks said that he’s been “cleared by my surgeon” and is closing in on feeling all the way back to full strength.

“Feels good getting back to the football movements,” Brooks said. “Obviously it’s something I have to work on. Feel close to 100 percent, getting there. Still just going with the plan they have for me.”

Chuba Hubbard and Trevor Etienne are back with the Panthers from last season and they signed AJ Dillon as a free agent. How Brooks will fit into that backfield mix will be one of the things to watch as the Panthers’ offseason continues to play out.