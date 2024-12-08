Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks to have tests on injured right knee

Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks’s season got off to a delayed start as he worked his way back from the torn ACL he suffered while playing at the University of Texas and he’s now dealing with another injury to the same knee.

Brooks went down with a non-contact injury and lost yards on a carry in the first half of Sunday’s 22-16 loss to the Eagles. Brooks tried to limp off the field, but eventually went down and got medical attention. He was carted to the locker room a short time later and did not return.

After the game, head coach Dave Canales said that Brooks is experiencing pain and that the team needs to get imaging done on the knee to determine the severity of the injury.

Brooks, who was a second-round pick, made his NFL debut two weeks ago and had eight carries for 25 yards and three catches for 23 yards in his first two games.