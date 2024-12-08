 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks to have tests on injured right knee

  
Published December 8, 2024 05:12 PM

Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks’s season got off to a delayed start as he worked his way back from the torn ACL he suffered while playing at the University of Texas and he’s now dealing with another injury to the same knee.

Brooks went down with a non-contact injury and lost yards on a carry in the first half of Sunday’s 22-16 loss to the Eagles. Brooks tried to limp off the field, but eventually went down and got medical attention. He was carted to the locker room a short time later and did not return.

After the game, head coach Dave Canales said that Brooks is experiencing pain and that the team needs to get imaging done on the knee to determine the severity of the injury.

Brooks, who was a second-round pick, made his NFL debut two weeks ago and had eight carries for 25 yards and three catches for 23 yards in his first two games.