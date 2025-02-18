 Skip navigation
Panthers re-sign Andy Dalton to two-year deal

  
Published February 18, 2025 04:17 PM

Andy Dalton will be back with the Panthers in 2025.

A pending free agent, Dalton signed a two-year deal with Carolina on Tuesday, the club announced.

Dalton, 37, has been with the Panthers for the last two seasons. He started five games for the franchise in 2024, but Bryce Young’s improvement kept Dalton on the bench after he recovered from an injury suffered in a car accident.

Dalton completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 989 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dalton’s new contract is worth $8 million with $6 million guaranteed. It has a maximum value of $10 million.

Dalton’s relationship with Young was likely a factor in him re-signing with Carolina, as the two are reportedly close.

A Bengals second-round pick back in 2011, Dalton has started 168 games for Cincinnati, Dallas, Chicago, New Orleans, and Carolina. He’s completed 63 percent of his career passes for 39,500 yards with 253 touchdowns and 150 interceptions.