Panthers’ receivers say Bryce Young looks great at OTAs

As the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was a major disappointment last season. But he hasn’t lost the confidence of his receivers.

“He’s a great quarterback,’' Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson said, via ESPN. “Accurate. Smart. He knows how to get his guys in position. Whenever we’re out there, you can always count on him to get us in the right spot and make sure everybody knows what they’re doing.’'

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble said Young is noticeably more confident this year than he was last year.

“He’s throwing the ball with confidence,’' he said. “He’s not worried about a thousand things like last year. . . . So you can see that swag confidence. It’s exciting, man.’'

It would be easy for a player to lose confidence after a rookie season like Young had. And it would be easy for a team to lose confidence in its franchise quarterback after a season like Young’s 2023. But all the noise coming out of Carolina this offseason suggests that there’s still a belief within the Panthers that Young is the right man for the job.