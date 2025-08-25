Panthers release K Matthew Wright, waive 17 others

The Panthers announced a first round of cuts on Monday afternoon and it includes kicker Matthew Wright.

Wright was released after making one extra point and missing one field goal in the preseason. Rookie Ryan Fitzgerald is now the only kicker on the roster, but the coming cuts around the league mean that they could make a change before visiting the Jaguars in Week 1.

The Panthers also waived quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Bryce Perkins. Bryce Young and Andy Dalton remain on the depth chart and Plummer could return to the practice squad after spending most of last season on it.

The other players placed on waivers are running backs Emani Bailey and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams; wide receivers Kobe Hudson, Jacolby George, and TJ Luther; tight end Dominique Dafney; offensive linemen Steven Losoya and Luke Kandra; linebackers JJ Weaver and Jacoby Windmon; cornerbacks JaTravis Broughton, Mello Dotson, and Tre Swilling; and safeties Jack Henderson and Isaac Gifford.