Panthers rookie TE Ja’Tavion Sanders wants to be “the next Greg Olsen”

  
Published May 13, 2024 06:57 AM

Ja’Tavion Sanders hasn’t been a member of the Panthers for very long, but the rookie tight end has a keen sense of the team’s history.

Sanders was selected in the fourth round of the draft last month and he took part in his first practices with the team during rookie minicamp over the weekend. After one of those practices, Sanders shared his goal of following in the footsteps of one of the most productive tight end in franchise history.

“I’m just trying to be the next Greg Olsen,” Sanders said, via the team’s website. “I’m trying to be the new face of the offense for sure.”

Quarterback Bryce Young will likely remain the face of the offense in Carolina during the 2024 season, but a strong debut from Sanders would help the chances of that face wearing a smile rather than the frown it was saddled with during his rookie campaign.